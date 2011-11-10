LONDON Nov 10 England are likely to field a
young, experimental team against world and European champions
Spain in their friendly at Wembley on Saturday with squad
regulars John Terry, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Rio
Ferdinand all missing for different reasons.
The build-up to the first meeting between the teams at
Wembley since England won a Euro' 96 quarter-final on penalties
has been overshadowed by the soap operas which now seem to be an
everyday part of English soccer life.
A row over whether world governing body FIFA would allow
England to wear a poppy on their shirts to mark the Remembrance
Day observations dragged on for much of the week and involved FA
president Prince William, British Prime Minister David Cameron
and sports minister Hugh Robertson.
It was finally resolved on Wednesday with FIFA allowing
England to wear the poppy as part of their black armbands but
before that issue stole the headlines the role of skipper Terry
dominated pre-match stories.
Terry has been accused of aiming a racial insult at Queens
Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand when Chelsea played QPR
two weeks ago and is being investigated by the police and the FA
over the incident.
Although England coach Fabio Capello named him in the squad
for Saturday's match and Tuesday's friendly at Wembley against
Sweden, he also confirmed Terry would not play against Spain.
To add to the situation, Terry's long-time central defensive
partner Rio Ferdinand was not selected while Gerrard is out
injured.
Rooney is absent after UEFA banned him for the first three
matches of the European championship finals next year, pending
an England FA appeal, while Capello is missing his son
Pierfilippo's wedding in Milan on Saturday because of a mixup
over dates.
In the circumstances, the actual kickoff might come as a
welcome relief to all.
"I want to see some new players and how they fit in,"
Capello told reporters in the build-up to the game.
"Spain are the best team in the world right now and play a
different style to every other team and I want to see how we
cope against them. I need to give a run-out to new players and
see their potential."
The squad includes four uncapped players: Fulham goalkeeper
David Stockdale, Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker, Everton
midfielder Jack Rodwell and Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge as
well as four players with just seven caps between them.
Manchester United defender Phil Jones (1 cap), United
forward Danny Wellbeck (2), Fulham striker Bobby Zamora (1), and
Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor (3) will all be hoping
for the chance to impress Capello over the two games with Euro
2012 just over the horizon.
MINOR TINKERING
In contrast, Spain's squad requires only minor tinkering
ahead of the tournament in Poland and Ukraine next year.
Coach Vicente del Bosque has remained loyal to regulars such
as Fernando Torres, even though the Chelsea striker has
struggled for form over the last year. Torres needs to return
the faith shown in him with some goals between now and next
June.
In defence, injuries to first-choice centre-back pairing
Gerard Pique and Carles Puyol mean the Barcelona duo have not
played together much recently.
The left back position is up for grabs with Malaga's Nacho
Monreal and Valencia's Jordi Alba battling for that honour,
while Spain's 'over-booking' in midfield poses the kind of
headache most coaches can only dream of.
David Silva's form for Manchester City beckons for a place
in the starting line-up, as does Cesc Fabregas's with Barcelona,
but, with stalwarts Xavi and Andres Iniesta unlikely to make
way, Del Bosque has many possible combinations to try out at
Wembley.
"We only have three matches left before we have to name our
squad for Euro 2012 and we have to make the most of them," Del
Bosque said this week.
Spain's squad will not assemble in Madrid until Thursday
with the Barcelona contingent playing a King's Cup last-16 first
leg on Wednesday, a match pulled forward to accommodate their
trip to the Club World Cup next month.
