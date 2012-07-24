LONDON, July 24 Arsenal's Emmanuel Frimpong has
been charged with improper conduct relating to comments he made
on Twitter, the English FA said on Tuesday.
"The allegation is that Frimpong posted comments amounting
to improper conduct and/or which brought the game into
disrepute, which included a reference to ethnic origin, faith or
race," a statement on the FA website (www.thefa.com) said.
British media reports said the charge related to comments
Frimpong made to a fan of rival London club Tottenham.
Frimpong, who is recovering from a knee injury sustained
while on loan at Wolverhampton last season, has until Friday to
respond to the charge.
