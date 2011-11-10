LONDON Nov 10 Fulham's Czech international defender Zdenek Grygera faces six months out after his club confirmed on Thursday that he suffered a serious knee injury against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Czech collapsed in pain a minute after the start of the second half after appearing to make a routine challenge for the ball during the Premier League match which Spurs won 3-1.

In a statement on their website (www.fulhamfc.com), the west London club confirmed he had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, adding: "It is estimated that the recovery period for an injury of this nature is approximately six months."

Grygera, who has played 65 times for his country, joined Fulham from Juventus just before the close of the transfer window in August and Sunday's match was his seventh for the club. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)