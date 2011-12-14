LONDON Dec 14 Fulham goalkeeper Mark
Schwarzer has been ruled out of action for four to six weeks
after suffering a neck injury, the Premier League club said on
Wednesday.
The Australian will miss Fulham's final Europa League group
stage game later on Wednesday and the FA Cup third-round tie
against Charlton Athletic next month.
David Stockdale, chosen in the England squad last month and
currently on loan at Championship (second division) Ipswich
Town, has been recalled by the London-based club.
