LONDON Oct 21 Fulham crushed Crystal Palace 4-1 despite falling behind early in a Premier League London derby on Monday.

Palace, with only one win from their opening seven matches since returning to the top flight, gave the home fans cause for optimism when Adrian Mariappa headed them in front after seven minutes but Fulham ruthlessly exposed their deficiencies.

Patjim Kasami scored a stunning equaliser on the volley after 19 minutes and Steve Sidwell put the visitors in front with a net-bulging strike on the verge of halftime.

Dimitar Berbatov made it 3-1 with a header five minutes into the second half before Phillipe Senderos hooked in from close range shortly afterwards as Palace crumbled.

Victory lifted Fulham up three spots to 14th with 10 points while second-bottom Palace look destined for a long, hard struggle against relegation after their seventh defeat of the season. (Writing by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)