LONDON Feb 16 Felix Magath took his first training session as Fulham manager on Sunday morning and said afterwards that he was "very confident" of saving the club from relegation.

But he added that it was too soon to decide the futures of other coaching personnel at the Premier League's bottom club.

The experienced German coach was appointed on Friday but Fulham denied reports that his predecessor Rene Meulensteen, who had only been in the job for two months, and recently appointed assistant manager Ray Wilkins had been sacked.

Alan Curbishley was also brought in as technical director only a few weeks ago.

Club officials were not available for comment, but Magath said in an interview on the club website (www.fulhamfc.com): "I know we have a team with more potential than they have shown before."

Asked about avoiding relegation from the Premier League, in which the London club have been ever-present since 2001, he added: "I'm sure I can do that because I've done it before in Germany. I've taken over clubs in a similar position and I'm very confident I can do it with Fulham."

The 60 year-old Magath, who has a reputation as a tough disciplinarian, said it was too early to decide about the future of the existing staff.

With 12 games to play, Fulham, whose next match is at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, are four points from safety and have by far the worst goal difference of all the relegation contenders.

