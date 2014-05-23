LONDON May 23 Damien Duff, Steve Sidwell, Giorgos Karagounis, John Arne Riise and Johnny Heitinga are leaving relegated Fulham, the club said on Friday.

Former Chelsea winger Duff joined Fulham in 2009 and played nearly 200 games for the club.

Midfielder Sidwell, former Liverpool and Norway left back Riise, Greek midfielder Karagounis and Dutch defender Heitinga, who joined from Everton this season, have also been released along with Mali midfielder Mahamadou Diarra.

Fulham's 13-year stay in the Premier League ended this month and they will play in the (second tier) Championship next season. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)