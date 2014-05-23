LONDON May 23 Damien Duff, Steve Sidwell, Giorgos Karagounis, John Arne Riise and Jonny Heitinga are all leaving Fulham following their relegation from the Premier League, the club said on Friday.

Former Chelsea and winger Duff, who won 100 caps for Ireland, joined Fulham in 2009 and played nearly 200 games for the club.

Midfielder Sidwell, former Liverpool and Norway left back Riise, Greece's 132-cap captain Karagounis and Dutch defender Heitinga, who joined from Everton in January, have also been released, along with Mali midfielder Mahamadou Diarra.

Fulham's 13-year stay in the Premier League ended this month and they will play in the (second tier) Championship next season. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mitch Phillips)