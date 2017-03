LONDON, Sept 2 Fulham have signed Montenegro right back Elsad Zverotic from Young Boys on a two-year deal, the English Premeir League club said on Monday.

The 26-year-old, who joined Young Boys in 2011 from fellow Swiss side FC Luzern, will provide cover for German defender Sascha Riether, the west London club said on their website (www.fulhamfc.com)

Riether was injured in Fulham's 1-0 league defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)