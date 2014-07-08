Soccer-Champions League quarter-finalists
LONDON, July 8 Fulham have signed Scotland international striker Ross McCormack from fellow Championship side Leeds United for a fee reported to be the highest for a player in England's second tier.
Fulham, relegated from the Premier League last season, did not disclose the transfer fee but British media have reported they paid around 11 million pounds ($18.47 million) for the 27-year-old, top scorer in the Championship last term with 28 goals.
"I'm very happy with the signing of Ross McCormack who will be an important player for our squad," Fulham manager Felix Magath told the club website (www.fulhamfc.com).
"Ross was not only the top scorer in the Championship last season, but also made a lot of assists, so has a proven pedigree at this level which can only be an asset to us."
