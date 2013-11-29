Nov 29 Manager Martin Jol fears he could lose his job if Fulham fail to win one of their two London derbies against West Ham on Saturday or Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Fulham, who are away to West Ham and then at home to Spurs, have slipped to 18th in the Premier League after five consecutive defeats with only one win at home this season.

"If I was on the board, or an owner, I would be worrying," Jol told reporters on Friday. "We need wins."

Asked if he felt his job was secure, he added: "If we win, yeah... If we don't, I dont know... It's always difficult."

Fulham owner Shahid Khan said at the start of November that there would not be any 'rash' decisions taken.

Despite that statement, the club appointed former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen as head coach earlier this month to work alongside fellow-Dutchman Jol.

"I thought it was necessary to get someone like him and I think it has paid off in training. The players have responded to it and some have got a new lease of life," said Jol.

He added: "One win will get us back among the others and take the pressure off and then hopefully we could have a good run like last year.

"But, it is not about me, it is about us. It's a big week because if we could manage to win two games we would be fine."

Jol made clear he was backing the players and said they were giving 100 percent.

"I feel it is trust and belief needed by the fans that they will do their best for the club. After the match it does not matter if they boo them off the pitch, or me, but during the game we need support," he said. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)