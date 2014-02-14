LONDON Feb 14 Fulham have appointed German Felix Magath as manager on an 18-month contract in place of Rene Meulensteen, the Premier League's bottom club said in a statement on their website (www.fulhamfc.com) on Friday.

"Felix is an accomplished manager with multiple honours in the Bundesliga and a hunger to replicate his success with Fulham in the Premier League," said chairman Shahid Khan.

Meulensteen, who took over on Dec. 1 from fellow Dutchman Martin Jol, told BBC radio that he had been sacked. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tony Jimenez)