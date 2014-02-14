Soccer-Chelsea 13 points clear after late Cahill winner at Stoke
* Willian goal was answered by Walters' penalty in the first half
LONDON Feb 14 Fulham have appointed German Felix Magath as manager on an 18-month contract in place of Rene Meulensteen, the Premier League's bottom club said in a statement on their website (www.fulhamfc.com) on Friday.
"Felix is an accomplished manager with multiple honours in the Bundesliga and a hunger to replicate his success with Fulham in the Premier League," said chairman Shahid Khan.
Meulensteen, who took over on Dec. 1 from fellow Dutchman Martin Jol, told BBC radio that he had been sacked. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 18 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 21 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Joshua King (Bournemouth)
* Everton move level with Arsenal after 1-0 win over Hull City