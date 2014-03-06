March 6 Defeat by Cardiff City on Saturday would not spell the end for Fulham's Premier League survival chances, head coach Felix Magath said on Thursday.

Fulham, stranded at the bottom of the table on 21 points from 28 matches and without a win in eight league games, could leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 19th-placed side with victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"The best confidence you can get is if you win," German Magath told reporters. "We need a win for ourselves, for our confidence.

"We have a good schedule for the last 10 games because most of the teams that play in the Champions League we have played, except Manchester City.

"I get the feeling here that everybody knows that and everybody sleeps well with the knowledge that there are games ahead of us that we can win."

Magath will be without Kostas Mitroglou, who has played just 30 minutes for the Londoners since joining from Olympiakos in January, after the Greek striker took part in an international on Wednesday.

"He has gone to the national team and he has played 60 minutes," added Magath, who has overseen a draw and a defeat in his first two games in charge.

"He will come back today but he is not match fit - he has muscle problems now.

"We need a player in our situation that is prepared for 90 minutes. We have a relegation fight."

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)