LONDON, March 1 Swiss international defender Philippe Senderos has signed a one-year contract extension with Fulham keeping him at the club until 2014, the Premier League side said on Friday.

The 28-year-old centre back joined from Arsenal in 2010.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time at Fulham so far and I love playing for this club," Senderos said on the club website (www.fulhamfc.com)

"I'm relishing playing first-team football and I'm confident that we can continue our recent good form and end the season strongly." (Writing By Alison Wildey; Editing by Justin Palmer)