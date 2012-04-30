By Mike Collett
| MANCHESTER, England, April 30
MANCHESTER, England, April 30 Rock star Liam
Gallagher, one of Manchester City's staunchest fans, gave an
impromptu press conference to amused soccer reporters after
City's 1-0 win over Manchester United took them to the top of
the Premier League table on Monday.
Wearing sunglasses and beaming a huge smile, the often
irascible former frontman of Oasis was in party mood, saying:
"What do you want to know lads? ... top of the league. Well done
City."
He said he spent some time with Diego Maradona during the
match - Maradona was there to watch his son-in-law Sergio Aguero
play for City - and then joked that he loved City manager
Roberto Mancini.
"I love him, he's so cool, he's almost as cool as me," he
said to ripples of laughter.
City's Belgian captain Vincent Kompany, who headed the only
goal of the game to give City their victory, walked into the
media room where Gallagher hugged him, shouting, "Viva La
Belgium" before walking off with his arm around the player.
Oasis, who have since broken up, proclaimed their affinity
to City at the time albums such as Definitely Maybe and (What's
The Story) Morning Glory were riding high in the charts, while
City were languishing in the lower divisions.
The band, formed by Gallagher and his brother Noel who wrote
most of their songs, once played at City's old Maine Road
Stadium in 1996, long before Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour bin
Zayed Al Nahyan bought the club and pumped in a fortune to turn
them into contenders for England's No.1 club.
(Editing by Martyn Herman)