LONDON, July 21 Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne was charged with two counts of common assault on Sunday, a prosecution official said.

The 46-year-old former midfielder was also charged with one count of being drunk and disorderly following an incident at Stevenage railway station north of London earlier this month.

Baljit Ubhey, the regional Chief Crown Prosecutor, said the charges related to July 4 when British transport police (BTP) had arrested a 46-year-old man.

"Having carefully reviewed all of the available evidence, Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service authorised officers from BTP to charge the man with common assault and being drunk and disorderly," Ubhey added in a media statement.

Gascoigne, who spent time in a rehabilitation centre in the United States earlier this year after breaking down in public at a charity event, played 57 times for England and is acknowledged as being one of the most naturally gifted players England has produced in the last 30 years.

After returning to Britain in March, Gascoigne told The Sun newspaper he was inspired to stay off alcohol after coming close to death in the U.S. while undergoing his treatment there.

His clubs included Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Rangers and Everton.