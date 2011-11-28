Nov 28 Hungary captain Zoltan Gera has
been ruled out for "the foreseeable future" with a serious knee
injury, Premier League club West Bromwich Albion said on Monday.
The midfielder was injured during West Brom's home defeat by
Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and will undergo further tests
this week to determine the full extent of the damage.
"Zoltan is now in the hands of our excellent medical and
sports science department and we just have to hope and pray that
his stint on the sidelines is not an overly prolonged one,"
manager Roy Hodgson told the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).
"We still don't know for sure how long he will be out for
but we know we won't be able to call on his services for the
forseeable future."
Gera is in his second spell at West Brom after signing from
Fulham in August.
(Writing by Martyn Herman; editing by Mark Meadows)