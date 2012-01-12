LONDON Jan 12 Liverpool captain Steven
Gerrard confirmed on Thursday he had signed a new long-term
contract with the Premier League club which will almost
certainly take him through to the end of his playing career.
However, neither Liverpool nor Gerrard, 31, said how long
the contract was for.
The England midfielder, who made his debut for Liverpool as
an 18-year-old in November 1998, has played 566 matches for the
club and scored 144 goals including the penalty in Wednesday
night's 1-0 win over Manchester City in the first leg of their
League Cup semi-final.
He has also played 89 times for England, scoring 19 goals.
"I'm very happy. It's a very proud day for myself and my
family," he told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.tv).
"It comes on the back of a fantastic team performance last
night when we got the result we were looking for.
"The contract extension coming the day after has been the
icing on the cake so it has been a perfect 24 hours."
Gerrard is a one-club man who led Liverpool to their
dramatic Champions League final victory over AC Milan in 2005.
He has also won the FA Cup twice, the League Cup twice and
the UEFA Cup, but has made no secret at his regret Liverpool
have not won the Premier League title during his playing career.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Alison Wildey)