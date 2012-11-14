UPDATE 1-Soccer-Lewandowski rescues lethargic Bayern with stoppage-time leveller
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (updates with more details, quotes, more results)
STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Steven Gerrard became the sixth English player to play 100 times for his country when he captained his side against Sweden in their friendly international to open the Friends Arena on Wednesday.
Gerrard, 32, made his debut against Ukraine in 2000 and joins Peter Shilton, who played 125 times for England, David Beckham (115), Bobby Moore (108), Bobby Charlton (106) and Billy Wright (105) in the century club.
Wednesday's game is England's last of this year and Chelsea defender Ashley Cole, who has 99 caps, missed the match because of injury but is expected to make his 100th appearance next year. (Writing by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, February 18 Celtic 2 Motherwell 0 Hearts 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Partick Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 0 Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 25 24 1 0 67 16 73 2 Aberdeen 24 14 4 6 47 22 46 3 Rangers
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Saturday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 Huddersfield Town (II) - Manchester City 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Middlesbrough - Oxford United (III) 3-2 (halftime: 2-0) Millwall (III) - Leicester City 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Burnley - Lincoln City (V) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): 5th Round Saturday, February 18 Wolverhampton Wanderers (I