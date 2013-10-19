LONDON Oct 19 Steven Gerrard rounded off a near-perfect week with his 100th Premier League goal on Saturday but said he was frustrated Liverpool only took a point from a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.

Gerrard, 33, who netted England's second goal in a their 2-0 win against Poland at Wembley on Tuesday that sealed their place in next year's World Cup finals in Brazil, scored a penalty for Liverpool on Saturday after Newcastle defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa was sent off for a foul on Luis Suarez.

"But it was a missed opportunity today," he told BT Sport after the game.

"The game changed after the sending off. Newcastle started as the strongest team. We went 1-0 down and had a mountain to climb.

"But it changed in the second half and we dominated the rest of the match but couldn't get enough goals to win it. We just couldn't finish them off. Our all round game was very good though.

"Coming back after international duty you are always a bit flat and lacking a bit of energy but all credit to Newcastle as they hung on in there."

On his landmark goal he said: "Everyone has been talking about it for a bit and I would have preferred to have got it from open play but I will settle for a penalty.

"I remember the first one I scored against Sheffield Wednesday in 1999. Your career goes so quickly, you have to cherish every moment."

The four goals scored on Saturday took the tally in this fixture since the Premier League started in 1992-93 to a record 126 goals, the highest tally for any fixture since the League started.

There has not been a goalless draw between them since 1974.

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers agreed with Gerrard that his team showed great character in coming back twice to take a point.

"It is never easy playing against 10 men, but you have to give credit to Newcastle. They came back to lead 2-1 and made it very difficult for us but some of our play was outstanding. A point at St James' Park is not the worst result you can get." (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)