LONDON Oct 31 Steven Gerrard will know by the middle of this week whether he faces another lengthy layoff or will be back in action for Liverpool soon after being diagnosed with an infected ankle.

The 31-year-old Liverpool skipper has only recently returned to the side after being out with a groin injury for six months but missed Saturday's 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion with this new, unrelated problem.

Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish told Liverpool's website (www.liverpoolfc.tv) that Gerrard had been in the frame for Saturday's match but was forced to pull out late.

"Steven was in my mind for the game, but it just flared up," he said.

He also told reporters he was not sure when Gerrard would return or if he would be fit enough to be included in the England squad for the friendlies against Spain and Sweden in November.

"I haven't got a clue," he replied to the question. "It's nothing to do with any injuries before, it's an infection."

Monday's newspapers carried photos of Gerrard leaving hospital on crutches with his right leg heavily bandaged.

The problem started last week when he cut his ankle in training and was later kicked on it.

