CORRECTED-Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
LONDON Nov 24 Former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard announced his retirement on Thursday a week after confirming he would not be returning to play for MLS side LA Galaxy.
"Following recent media speculation surrounding my future I can confirm my retirement from playing professional football," Gerrard, 36, said in a statement.
"I've had an incredible career and I'm thankful for each and every moment of my time with Liverpool, England and LA Galaxy."
Gerrard made his Liverpool debut in 1998 and established himself as one of Europe's most dynamic midfield player.
He went on to make more than 700 appearances for the club and was capped 114 times for his country. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON, Jan 25 Hull City have accepted a bid of around 10 million pounds ($12.6 million) from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.