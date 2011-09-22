LONDON, Sept 22 Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish
wants his captain Steven Gerrard to be eased back gently into
the Liverpool and England teams following his first appearance
for six months in their League Cup win at Brighton on Wednesday.
Midfielder Gerrard, 31, had been out of action since March
when he needed surgery to fix a groin injury and his return was
delayed by complications in the summer.
But Gerrard, who has played 89 times for England, finally
made his comeback after 75 minutes of Liverpool's 2-1 win in the
third round of the League Cup at Brighton on Wednesday, and
Dalglish wants him brought back into the fray gradually.
England's next game is a Euro 2012 qualifier in Montenegro
on Oct. 7 but Dalglish sent a message to England manager Fabio
Capello when he spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool's Premier
League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.
"I don't pick England's team. Whatever they have to do, they
have to do," Dalglish said on Thursday when asked if it would be
a risk for Capello to name the midfielder in his squad.
"I just hope they are as intelligent as we have been.
"He's done fantastic coming back and it's fantastic for the
whole club that he is back but the most important person in all
of it is Steven himself.
"He's missed an awful lot of football through injury so he's
done brilliantly to get where he is. We will just continue in
the intelligent manner that we have done.
"We can look forward to him getting even fitter. There will
be no timescale or programme, we'll just take it as it comes.
"He's the captain and the talisman of the football club and
he's just played around 20 minutes for us. But he's on his way
back and we're absolutely delighted for him."
After making his brief appearance on Wednesday, Gerrard
said: "I'd been out a long time and it was fantastic to be out
there in that kit again and it was nice to get a win as well.
"It has been a nightmare for me. I'm not the best when I'm
out injured and watching games. It has been tough and the last
six months have been a roller coaster."
Defender Martin Kelly also returned for Liverpool after
missing two matches with a hamstring injury but defender Glen
Johnson is still recovering from a similar problem.
Central defender Daniel Agger, who fractured two ribs in
Sunday's 4-0 league defeat Tottenham Hotspur, could be out for
at least a month, Dalglish said.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)