Oct 1 Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard believes it is too early for him to be considered for England's Euro 2012 qualifier in Montenegro next Friday as he recovers from a groin problem.

"I think everyone knows I'm still not 100 percent match fit. I have only probably had two 12-minute games," he said on Liverpool's website (www.liverpoolfc.tv).

"I'm not really sure how much I'm going to play against Everton (in the Premier League on Saturday) so, in my opinion, it's probably still a bit too early (to play for England)."

England are top of Group G and need just a point away to Montenegro to seal a place at next year's European Championship finals which are being hosted by Poland and Ukraine.

Gerrard, 31, has only just returned to action as a late substitute having been sidelined since March when he needed surgery to fix his groin injury and Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish has repeatedly said he should be eased back gently.

Asked how he felt about playing for England in Montenegro considering the stage he is at in his comeback, Gerrard said: "I don't make the decisions, those decisions are down to the England manager (Fabio Capello), whether he picks me or not.

"I'm sure he'll have a discussion with Kenny and between them they can decide what the right thing is for me, but in my opinion there are other players out there who are match fit who are probably more suitable for that game, but we'll have to wait and see. If I'm called up, I'll deal with it," he added. (Writing by Ken Ferris in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

