LONDON Jan 2 Steven Gerrard announced on Friday that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, 17 years after making his debut for the Premier League club.

Following is reaction to the news.

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers:

"As a player he is immense and the influence he has on games should never be understated. At times he has carried this club on his back and in my time here he has always shown the ability that has rightly seen him be regarded as one of the world's best for well over a decade.

"As a leader and as a man, he is probably incomparable to anyone I have ever worked with. He takes professionalism to a new level and the dedication he has to his work is an example to everyone in the game.

"He is also someone who has always put the club and team ahead of himself and I think that will ultimately be his legacy."

Liverpool owners John W Henry and Tom Werner:

"His contribution to the club is almost beyond measure and it's testimony to his influence, that despite Liverpool having such a long and distinguished list of legendary figures, the name Steven Gerrard will always be at the summit.

"Another emotion that resonates today is respect; a respect not just for his achievements but also the decision he and his family have reached.

"Steven will always have a part to play for this club, as and when the time comes that he wishes to return. We all wish him well in this endeavour and look forward to welcoming him back to Anfield in the future, when the time is appropriate."

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge:

"Stevie will always be a legend, not just for Liverpool but to England as well. He'll go down in history as one of the best midfielders in the game. He's just unbelievable every day, a great leader and the perfect example for every young player around the country."

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge:

"I always knew he was going to be a star. I've been watching Liverpool for 50 years and he is the best player I have ever seen.

"Someone like Kenny Dalglish was different class but my logic is when Kenny played all 11 players were superstars but Steven has played with some basic, ordinary footballers who wouldn't have gotten into Kenny's reserve team."

Former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton:

"It must have been a huge decision for Steven but it is sad for him because he has been a fantastic servant for the club. He has seen some of the tough times as well as the good times.

"To go out season after season shows the character of the player. He has been first class."

