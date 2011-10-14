MANCHESTER England Oct 14 Ryan Giggs wants to extend his career at Manchester United until at least the end of next season, the 37-year-old has said.

Giggs, speaking to the Italian soccer website calciomercato.com just before Prince Albert of Monaco gave him the Golden Foot 2011 Award, said he felt fit enough to continue for at least another year after his current one-year deal expires next June.

Asked if he was thinking of playing on, he replied: "Yes, I think so. Nothing interests me but playing with this team.

"After Christmas I will go to Sir Alex Ferguson's office and we will talk about my contract."

Asked what his relationship with his manager was like, Giggs replied: "I have a great rapport with him.

"I have an annual contract with Manchester United and all it needs is that I sit down at the table with him for a few minutes to renew it."

Giggs, who made his league debut for United against Everton in March 1991, has played more matches for the club than anyone else -- 884 -- including 618 in the league after overtaking Bobby Charlton's old record of 606 league appearances last season.

He is the most decorated player in English soccer having won 12 league titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups and the Champions League twice during his 21-year career at Old Trafford.

He has made a fine start to this season scoring twice in eight matches in all competitions and, although his days of sprinting up and down the wing have passed, he now operates as a central playmaker or forward with considerable influence. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)