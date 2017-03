MANCHESTER, England, March 1 Manchester United's 39-year-old midfielder Ryan Giggs has signed a new one-year contract, the Premier League leaders said on Friday.

"What can I say about Ryan that hasn't already been said? He is a marvellous player and an exceptional human being," manager Alex Ferguson said on the club's website (www.manutd.com).

"Ryan is an example to us all, the way in which he has, and continues to, look after himself." (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Patrick Johnston)