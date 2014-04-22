Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
April 22 Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs has been placed in temporary charge of first team affairs after the sacking of manager David Moyes on Tuesday, the English Premier League club said.
Giggs, 40, had been an assistant to Moyes during the Scot's ill-fated 10-month spell in charge of the champions and will step in for the final four league fixtures while the club decide on a permanent replacement, United said in a statement.
The champions are seventh in the table, 23-points behind leaders Liverpool, and host Norwich City on Saturday then face Sunderland and Hull City before a final trip to Southampton. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Martyn Herman)
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):