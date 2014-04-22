April 22 Manchester United midfielder Ryan Giggs has been placed in temporary charge of first team affairs after the sacking of manager David Moyes on Tuesday, the English Premier League club said.

Giggs, 40, had been an assistant to Moyes during the Scot's ill-fated 10-month spell in charge of the champions and will step in for the final four league fixtures while the club decide on a permanent replacement, United said in a statement.

The champions are seventh in the table, 23-points behind leaders Liverpool, and host Norwich City on Saturday then face Sunderland and Hull City before a final trip to Southampton. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Martyn Herman)