LONDON, June 26 French international striker
Olivier Giroud has joined Arsenal on a long-term contract, the
Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 25-year-old completed a medical at the club on Monday
and had agreed terms with his contract officially starting on
July 1, Arsenal added on their website (www.arsenal.com)
"The completion of the transfer is now just the subject of
formal processes," added the north London club, who finished
third in the Premier League last season to secure a place in the
Champions League.
Giroud joins from French champions Montpellier after playing
for France in Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.
His 21 goals from 36 league games made him joint top scorer
in the French league last season with Paris St Germain's Nene.
"We are delighted to have secured the signing of Olivier
Giroud," Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger said.
"He has a very good physical presence and is exceptional in
the air, with a great work ethic.
"We are excited about Olivier joining us and he will add an
additional dimension to our attacking options next season."
Giroud said it had been a dream of his to play in the
Premier League and had been attracted to Arsenal by their
philosophy and Wenger's reputation.
