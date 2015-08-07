LONDON Aug 7 West Bromwich Albion have signed Arsenal's midfielder Serge Gnabry on loan, the Midlands club announced on Friday.

The club's official website (www.wba.co.uk) said the deal was for the whole of the new season.

Gnabry, born in Stuttgart, is a German Under-21 international who has played 19 times for Arsenal.

"We're delighted to add Serge to our options, he is a top player and he will bring us quality in certain areas of the pitch," said manager Tony Pulis, who has previously brought in three other players including striker Rickie Lambert from Liverpool.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)