LONDON Dec 21 Marc Albrighton of Aston Villa grabbed the 20,000th goal since the Premier League started in 1992-93 when he scored after 54 minutes of their match against Arsenal to make the score 1-1 at Villa Park on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old England Under-21 international won 20,000 pounds ($31,300) to donate to charity.

A few minutes earlier Ryan Giggs scored the 19,999th goal to put Manchester United 3-0 ahead at Fulham meaning he has now scored in all 20 seasons since the Premier League replaced the old First Division.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)