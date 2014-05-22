May 22 Former Brazil goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes will leave Tottenham Hotspur when his contract expires next month after six years at White Hart Lane, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Gomes was almost ever-present during his first three seasons at the club but after a series of high-profile blunders was deemed surplus to requirements in recent years.

He fell behind both Hugo Lloris and Brad Friedel as the third-choice goalkeeper and has not played for the club since November 2011.

The 33-year-old joined the north Londoners from PSV Eindhoven in 2008, making 135 appearances for the club, and was part of the team that competed in the 2010-2011 Champions League competition before being knocked out in the quarter-finals by Real Madrid.

"Heurelho Gomes is to leave the club at the conclusion of his contract next month and we would like to wish the popular goalkeeper all the best for the future," Spurs said on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Gomes, who has 11 caps for Brazil, spent 2013 on loan at Hoffenheim making nine Bundesliga appearances but there has been no indication where he will play next season. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)