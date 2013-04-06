April 6 Former England and Southampton forward Matt Le Tissier could make a comeback for non-league Guernsey FC who are facing a huge fixture pile up, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The 44-year-old, now a TV pundit, comes from the Channel Island and is an honorary president of the club while his brother Mark is a director.

Le Tissier, who retired as a player in 2002 after 541 appearances for Southampton and eight matches for England, was registered by the club earlier this season.

The BBC quoted a club spokesman saying Le Tissier was available to play for the club.

Guernsey face playing 17 matches this month after postponements caused by bad weather and a run to the FA Vase semi-finals where they were beaten by Spennymoor Town on aggregate. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Alison Wildey)