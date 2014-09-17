LONDON, Sept 17 Newcastle United midfielder Jonas Gutierrez on Wednesday thanked fans for their support after flying home to Argentina for testicular cancer treatment.

"Thanks for all the messages. Always looking forward," the 31-year-old said on Twitter after revealing his illness in a television interview in Argentina on Tuesday.

"I detected a tumour in a testicle. When I confirmed the cancer, I went home crying," he told TyC Sports.

"I came here and I assumed the costs, despite having a contract with Newcastle.

"Money is not important. What is important is health. I had to start chemotherapy."

Gutierrez joined Newcastle from Spanish club Real Mallorca in July, 2008. He has made 177 league appearances and scored 10 goals.

Gutierrez was on loan at relegated Norwich City last season, but has not played in 2014-15. (Reporting By Tim Collings; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)