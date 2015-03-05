LONDON, March 4 Newcastle United's Argentina midfielder Jonas Gutierrez said he would remember his return to action on Wednesday after treatment for testicular cancer for the rest of his life.

Gutierrez, 31, had surgery in Argentina in September to have his left testicle removed after a tumour was discovered and he since underwent a course of chemotherapy.

"I will remember for the rest of my life the reception. I'm really happy with the reception and the support the fans gave me and the support through the illness," he told the BBC after being given a warm reception at St. James Park when he came on in the second half in the 1-0 loss to Manchester United.

"The support I have had from clubs all around the world, they don't matter about the shirt, it has helped me keep fighting. For people having the trouble I have been through, you have to be positive.

"If you believe in the heart you can beat the problems, you can."

