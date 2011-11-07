LONDON Nov 7 Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann resigned as manager of English minor league club Stockport County after just four months on Monday.

Hamann, who made over 50 appearances for Germany including the 2002 World Cup final, said he had quit because a takeover of the former Football League club had failed to happen.

"Various promises were made to me at the time of my appointment which subsequently did not take place," the 38-year-old, who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005, said in a statement on the club's website (www.stockportcounty.com).

"I feel therefore unable to continue in the post."

Stockport lost their place in the Football League after 106 years when they were relegated from League Two (division four) at the end of last season and Hamann was hired to try and revive their fortunes in July. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)