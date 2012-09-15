LONDON, Sept 15 The feud between Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand and Chelsea captain John Terry continued on Saturday when Ferdinand ignored Terry in the pre-match handshake at Loftus Road.

Ferdinand also shunned Chelsea defender Ashley Cole, who gave evidence on Terry's behalf when Terry was found not guilty in court in July of racially abusing Ferdinand during the corresponding Premier League fixture last season.

Saturday's meeting was the first between the sides since the court case.

The FA ruled on Friday the handshake would go ahead as normal after it was abandoned in an FA Cup match between the teams in January.

