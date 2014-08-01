LONDON Aug 1 Experienced Norwegian defender Brede Hangeland has made the short move across London from Fulham to Crystal Palace, signing a one-year deal on Friday.

"I'm absolutely delighted. All the things I've heard about this club - the manager, the players, the staff - it's all been good things and I've seen that for myself this morning," Hangeland told Premier League Palace's website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

Hangeland, 33, made more than 200 appearances for Fulham since signing from FC Copenhagen in 2008, establishing himself as a rugged central defender.

"I'm quite old school as a player, I just want to be part of a good group of players, working for a good manager, working really hard and driving something in the right direction," the Norway international added.

Hangeland was released by Fulham at the end of last season following their relegation from the top flight. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)