MANCHESTER England Feb 4 Former England
international midfielder Owen Hargreaves's career is back in the
balance after Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini said a
gamble on his fitness had backfired.
Hargreaves, 31, was released by Manchester United last year
after a series of injuries curtailed his playing time at Old
Trafford, and City took a calculated gamble on the player who
was highly influential for both club and country at his peak.
Now however, after making just four appearances for City
this season and scoring one goal, Hargreaves is injured again
and City are unlikely to offer him a new deal when his his
current one-year contract ends in the summer.
"We took a gamble on Owen because he was such a fantastic
player," the City manager said.
"We thought we could try to get him fit in two or three
months and then he would be able to play. But it hasn't worked
out quite like that.
"When you have a player who hasn't played for two years and
he starts to train every day there are small problems all the
time. Problems in the knees or the hamstrings. So Owen hasn't
been able to play when we have needed him.
"He may play again this season but he is not ready now. I
hope eventually he will be able to play all the time. He
deserves to, because he is a really nice guy."
The Canadian-born player made his name with Bayern Munich
between 2000 and 2007 before moving to United where he made only
27 league appearances in four seasons, although he was in the
side who won the 2008 Champions League final against Chelsea in
Moscow. He also played 42 times for England.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)