LONDON Aug 31 Former England midfielder Owen
Hargreaves has joined Manchester City on a one-year contract
after leaving rivals Manchester United as a free agent at the
end of last season.
The injury-hit 30-year-old, who has won 42 caps, famously
posted videos of himself on YouTube carrying out exercise and
mobility drills to prove his fitness.
The Canadian-born midfielder moved to Germany aged 16 to
join Bayern Munich where he won the Champions League, four
Bundesliga titles and three German Cups.
Hargreaves played at the 2002 World Cup and was outstanding
at the 2006 finals and, although he broke his leg the following
season, that did not put off Manchester United who signed him
for 17 million pounds ($27.7 million) in 2007.
He won the Champions League and Premier League during his
first season in England but his career was blighted by injuries
with chronic tendinitis in his knees requiring surgery.
Hargreaves had played only five minutes of first team
football for United in his last three seasons and left the Old
Trafford club having made just 39 appearances in four years.
