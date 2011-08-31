LONDON Aug 31 Former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves has joined Manchester City on a one-year contract after leaving rivals Manchester United as a free agent at the end of last season.

The injury-hit 30-year-old, who has won 42 caps, famously posted videos of himself on YouTube carrying out exercise and mobility drills to prove his fitness.

The Canadian-born midfielder moved to Germany aged 16 to join Bayern Munich where he won the Champions League, four Bundesliga titles and three German Cups.

Hargreaves played at the 2002 World Cup and was outstanding at the 2006 finals and, although he broke his leg the following season, that did not put off Manchester United who signed him for 17 million pounds ($27.7 million) in 2007.

He won the Champions League and Premier League during his first season in England but his career was blighted by injuries with chronic tendinitis in his knees requiring surgery.

Hargreaves had played only five minutes of first team football for United in his last three seasons and left the Old Trafford club having made just 39 appearances in four years.