Jan 25 Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard was charged with violent conduct by the FA on Friday after this week's bizarre clash with a ballboy who prevented him from retrieving the ball.

The Belgian international was sent off in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final second leg at Swansea City after kicking the teenager while trying to get the ball as the ballboy laid on top of it. The player subsequently apologised.

Hazard received an automatic three-match ban for his 78th-minute red card but could now face a longer suspension. He has until Tuesday to respond to the charge.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw, sending Swansea through to next month's final 2-0 on aggregate. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley editing by Tony Jimenez)