May 28 Eden Hazard will join European champions Chelsea from Lille, the Belgian midfielder said on Monday.

"I am signing for the Champions League winner," Hazard, 21, said on his Twitter feed (@hazardeden10).

Hazard, named the best Ligue 1 player in the last two seasons, turned professional with Lille in 2007, leading them to the French title in 2011. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)