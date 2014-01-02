Jan 2 Dutch international John Heitinga has turned down a move from Everton to English Premier League rivals West Ham United, saying he felt it was not the right step for his career.

The defender's place at the World Cup in Brazil in June is in jeopardy because he has not played in the league this season but the 30-year-old is confident he will find another new club in this month's transfer window.

"It is important at my age to make the right choices. It is not about money because that was not the problem with a move to West Ham," he said on the website of his agents Sport Promotion (www.sport-promotion.nl).

"You have to be convinced that you are taking the right step and I was not, that's why I turned down West Ham and am waiting for interest from other clubs.

"I'm confident I will find another club before January 31 when the window closes."

The website said Everton told Heitinga he was free to leave and the club had agreed a deal with West Ham.

Since Roberto Martinez took over in the close season, Heitinga has featured in just two League Cup matches.

It has led to the loss of his place in the Dutch squad. Coach Louis van Gaal has made it clear he will only select players who are getting regular playing time at club level.

"I want to play every game because I still have a great hunger for the game," said Heitinga. "I am fit and in the shape of my life."

