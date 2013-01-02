UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
Jan 2 Wigan Athletic have signed Chile striker Angelo Henriquez, 18, on loan from Premier League rivals Manchester United for the rest of the season.
"We are really excited about Angelo because he is a very young man with huge potential," manager Roberto Martinez told the club's website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk) on Wednesday.
"He is a goal-scorer with clever movement inside the box. We hope to have a good partnership in terms of allowing Angelo to develop as a footballer and learn the demands of the English game."
Henriquez, who scored on his international debut in a friendly against Serbia last month, joined United from Universidad de Chile in the close season.
Wigan are third from bottom in the league after losing 4-0 at home to United on Tuesday. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto