UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
LONDON Dec 16 Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said he has never been involved in manipulating the results of games after being named among 41 people in a match-fixing probe in Spain.
"In an ongoing legal process involving Real Zaragoza (Spain), the club I was honoured to play from 12 until 22 years of age, there are 41 people cited as possible witnesses, of which I am one," the 25-year-old Spaniard said on Facebook on Tuesday.
"I have never had and will never have anything to do with manipulating match results. If I am ever called to testify in any judicial hearing, I'll be happy to attend, as my conscience is totally clear.
"I love football and I believe in fair play, both on and off the pitch."
Herrera joined United from Athletic Bilbao for $36 million this year. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.