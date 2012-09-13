LONDON, Sept 13 The Football Association
welcomed the publication of an independent report into the
Hillsborough tragedy and has "changed immeasurably" since
English football's darkest day when 96 Liverpool fans died in a
crush.
Prime Minister David Cameron made a public apology to the
families of the victims on Wednesday after the report by an
independent panel revealed a litany of police cover-ups in the
wake of the horrific events at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.
The shocking report said more than 100 statements had been
doctored to remove evidence that portrayed the police in a
negative light while also revealing a campaign by the
authorities to blame Liverpool fans for the disaster.
The victims in the Hillsborough tragedy died in an
overcrowded, fenced-in enclosure at Sheffield Wednesday's
stadium. Harrowing images of fans trying to escape the crush and
bodies littering the pitch were beamed around the world.
"The FA and English football has changed immeasurably, and
has learnt many lessons in the last 23 years," the FA said in a
statement on Thursday.
"Through advancements in safety and investment in facilities
English football is now a much safer, more welcoming environment
for supporters."
Hillsborough marked the lowest point in English football,
which for decades leading up to the tragedy had been blighted by
out-dated facilities and hooliganism, ushering in a new era of
modern family-friendly, all-seater stadiums.
"The FA reiterates its deep and ongoing sadness at the
dreadful events that unfolded on 15 April 1989.
"The organisation's thoughts at this time remains with the
families of all those who lost their lives in such terrible
circumstances, as well as everyone connected with the City of
Liverpool.
"For 23 years the families have suffered unbearable pain,
and we have profound sympathy for this. The FA has cooperated
fully with the Panel throughout this process and has released
all documentation in line with their request."
The FA paid tribute to the grit and determination of
families and organisations to help deliver justice.
TIRELESS COMMITMENT
"Having thoroughly reviewed yesterday's report in full, the
Football Association would like to commend the Hillsborough
Independent Panel for their exhaustive and professional work.
"It is also important that the FA recognises the tireless
commitment shown by so many, particularly the Hillsborough
Family Support Group.
"We welcome the publication of the report and the subsequent
comments of the Prime Minister and the Leader of the
Opposition."
Victims' families say they are to press for a new inquest
into the disaster and criminal charges brought against those
responsible.
"The truth is out today, the justice starts tomorrow,"
Trevor Hicks, the president of the Hillsborough Family Support
Group and father of two teenage victims, said after the
publication of the report.
"We will follow every avenue, from prosecution to changing
the inquest verdicts. We are not looking for scapegoats, we are
looking for accountability, and those responsible should hang
their heads in shame."
