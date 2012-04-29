* England speak to West Brom manager
* Hodgson in frame to replace Capello
By Justin Palmer
LONDON, April 29 Roy Hodgson became the leading
contender to take charge of England at Euro 2012 on Sunday when
the English FA said they had spoken to the West Bromwich Albion
manager about succeeding Fabio Capello.
The FA said the vastly-experienced Hodgson, 64, was the only
candidate they had approached about replacing Italian Capello
who quit in February following a row over deposed England
captain John Terry.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp had been widely
considered to be the strong favourite to get the job. Redknapp
has repeatedly said he is totally committed to Spurs and would
not talk about England unless he was offered the position.
"West Bromwich Albion have today granted permission for the
FA to speak with Roy Hodgson regarding the position of England
manager," the FA said in a statement.
FA chairman David Bernstein added: "I'm grateful to (WBA
chairman) Jeremy (Peace) and all at West Bromwich Albion for
their co-operation in allowing us to approach Roy, who I have
since spoken with.
"Roy is the only manager we have approached and we remain on
course to make an appointment within the timescale we set-out
soon after Fabio Capello's departure.
"Further conversations will now take place with Roy and my
Club England colleagues before any further announcements can be
made."
With Euro 2012 little more than a month away, England are
still without a full-time manager. Under-21 coach Stuart Pearce
is acting as caretaker manager for the senior squad who next
face a friendly against Norway in Oslo on May 26.
England meet Belgium in a friendly on June 2 before opening
their Euro 2012 campaign against France in Donetsk on June 11.
Sweden and co-hosts Ukraine are also in England's group.
Hodgson has been in charge of West Brom since February last
year after a disappointing spell in charge of Liverpool where he
lasted just six months after a poor run of results.
He replaced Rafa Benitez at Liverpool after a fairytale
season with Fulham in 2009-10, guiding the London club to the
Europa League final.
Hodgson, who also managed Blackburn Rovers in the Premier
League, has plenty of experience outside England.
As well as spells in club football in Denmark, Norway and
Sweden, where he won five league titles with Malmo,
multi-lingual Hodgson also managed Switzerland and qualified
them for Euro 1996.
He has also been national team coach of Finland and the
United Arab Emirates and had a spell with Inter Milan from
1995-97, taking the Italians to third in Serie A and to the UEFA
Cup final.
West Brom said they wanted Hodgson to remain in charge at
The Hawthorns after he guided the Midlands side to mid-table
safety this season.
"Roy is a proud Englishman and we can understand why he
wants to speak to the FA about this highly prestigious
managerial position," Peace told the club's website.
"However, we have emphasised to Roy how much we would like
him to remain as our head coach and continue his major
contribution to our project at The Hawthorns as we look to
establish ourselves as a Premier League club."
