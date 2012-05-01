LONDON May 1 Roy Hodgson could be named England
manager on Tuesday after talks with the FA at Wembley on
succeeding Fabio Capello in the hot seat.
The West Bromwich Albion manager is the sole candidate
approached for the job and met FA officials for around four
hours on Monday for discussions that were described as "very
positive".
Talks continued on Tuesday amid media speculation that a
news conference could be called for the afternoon. The FA said
nothing was arranged as yet.
Newspapers reported that the 64-year-old was likely to be
offered a contract taking him through to the 2014 World Cup
finals in Brazil.
Neither Hodgson nor the Football Association made any
official comment after Monday's talks, although he was spotted
leaving the Wembley headquarters with a copy of England's draft
itinerary for Euro 2012.
The tournament in Poland and Ukraine, which starts next
month, will be the new manager's first challenge.
The FA said on Sunday that Premier League West Bromwich
Albion had granted permission for them to speak to Hodgson about
a role that has been vacant since Italian Capello quit in
February.
Hodgson's impending appointment has divided opinion in
England, with Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp the more
popular choice with fans and players alike.
Redknapp said on Monday that he bore no grudges at being
overlooked and wished the former Switzerland, Finland and United
Arab Emirates coach all the best.
"I like Roy, he's a top man and I'm sure he'll be a
success," Redknapp said.
Former England international defender Gary Neville said
Hodgson would face a big test in the next few months.
"All the experience in the world that he'll have won't
prepare him for this," he said of taking England to Euro 2012.
"The fans, the media, the players, the expectation of being
the England manager is huge."
