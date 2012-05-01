LONDON May 1 Expectation usually clouds realism
in England during the build-up to major tournament finals but
the Football Association's appointment of Roy Hodgson as manager
on Tuesday appeared perfectly designed to counter any hype.
Fabio Capello's resignation in February, despite an unbeaten
qualifying campaign, striker Wayne Rooney's two-match ban which
rules him out of the first two matches and a chronic lack of
flair for next month's European Championship have watered down
optimism among the fans.
However, rather than appoint Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry
Redknapp, the red-hot favourite in the eyes of the media, the
public and according to media reports several England players,
the FA has gone for a safety-first option.
Redknapp's man-management style and reputation for making an
instant impact may have raised hopes of outsiders England
threatening the likes of Spain, Germany and Netherlands at next
month's finals in Poland and Ukraine.
Instead, the FA has gone for a much-travelled, multi-lingual
64-year-old Englishman, who according to chairman David
Bernstein, could "walk into training grounds around the world
and command instant respect".
While his CV is excellent, particularly his time as manager
of Switzerland in the 1990s and his transformation of Premier
League Fulham from relegation candidates to Europa League
finalists, Hodgson's reputation is built on solid and methodical
coaching principles rather than major silverware.
Then again, his eight domestic titles scattered around
lesser leagues such as Sweden and Denmark compare favourably to
the solitary FA Cup that Redknapp can boast despite his
impressive reign at Tottenham who flirted with a title challenge
this year before falling away in recent weeks.
Hodgson, the first manager appointed by the FA with previous
experience in an international role, will complete the season
with West Bromwich Albion where he has been for little more than
a year.
He will then focus on how to make England a force at Euro
2012 where they must negotiate a group containing France, Sweden
and co-hosts Ukraine.
With a shortage of tried and tested strikers, a lack of
midfield creatity, no captain and a potential rift between first
choice central defenders John Terry and Rio Ferdinand to
address, time is very much of the essence.
It is a daunting task for a man who failed at Liverpool last
season and there was no attempt to gloss over that fact at an FA
news conference on Tuesday.
MAJOR NATION
"We will always go into tournaments believing we can win
because we are a major football nation," Hodgson said.
"It's not going to be easy and it will be even more
difficult on this occasion because the man who qualified the
team has left and I've come in at a very late stage.
"It's very important everyone gets behind the team and gets
behind the players. It's a big job to win people over and the
only way I can do that is by doing the job I know I can do."
Former England midfielder and now FA technical director
Trevor Brooking, who was instrumental in making the decision,
said Hodgson had a "tough job" on his hands.
"In 2008 we didn't qualify (for the European Championship)
and in 2010 (World Cup) it was a poor tournament," Brooking
said.
"In some respects the expectancy level going out there this
summer (is low) ... but I do believe Roy is a good choice who
can evolve and improve this current squad."
Bernstein dismissed suggestions Hodgson was the most
convenient choice, given he is out of contract with West Brom in
June and would not cost anything in compensation, saying he was
identified a month ago as the preferred candidate.
"We had a shortlist of more than two people and this wasn't
a two-man race," Bernstein said. "I'm very happy with what we
did. I think we got our timing absolutely right."
Players such as Arsenal's injured midfielder Jack Wilshere
were quick to post Twitter comments in support of Hodgson but
the new manager will know his honeymoon period may only last
until England's friendly against Norway in Oslo on May 26.
While 10th-placed West Brom's season has been deemed a
success, the suspicion remains in some circles that the job at
five-times European champions Liverpool was too much for
Hodgson.
"Liverpool is a chapter in the past," Hodgson said. "I'm
just concentrating on the future.
"We all know the England manager's job is the pinnacle for
every English manager and I also know it brings with it lots of
scrutiny and lots of criticism and I've got to be prepared for
that."
