LONDON Aug 24 The 2014 World Cup in Brazil poses "logistical problems" but the tournament will have added spice because of the country's obsession with soccer, England manager Roy Hodgson said on Friday.

Hodgson, speaking at a news conference with Scotland coach Craig Levein, Chris Coleman of Wales and Michael O'Neill of Northern Ireland thought visiting teams and fans would face big challenges in terms of climate and travel.

"They've got a major logistical problem on their hands. It's a vast country. I don't think we realise quite how vast," he said.

"There's going to be enormous difficulties for the teams that qualify, according to where they're drawn.

"If you're down in Porto Alegre, you'll need a fur coat because they quite often get snow in the south and temperatures reach single figures, certainly, and maybe even sometimes lower.

"And if you find yourself in Manaus then you won't be sunbathing but you will find 45, 50 degrees of heat and plenty of mosquitoes as well being near the Amazon jungle.

"Basically when we walk about Brazil we talk about Rio, but not all the teams can be in Rio - some will have to go elsewhere," he said smiling.

Hodgson also said he had seen a number of potential bases in Rio, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte for the England squad but was concerned about some aspects of the planning.

"The major problem at the moment is that the local organising committee and the management of FIFA haven't yet come to a definite decision which training ground will be paired with which hotel.

"You don't really want to be necessarily choosing a hotel with a training venue you don't like and vice-versa.

"It'll be very difficult to get the type of privacy that national teams prefer, if they can get it, when they go to major tournaments," he added.

But first England will have to qualify for the finals from a group that comprises of Montenegro, Ukraine, Poland, Moldova and San Marino.

"The fact that it's Brazil, we can't deny adds some spice to this tournament because it is such a major footballing power, has been for so many years," said Hodgson who was appointed in May following the departure of Italian Fabio Capello.

"It's a country which is totally dominated by football.

"They're also known, of course, for their carnivals and party atmosphere. The fans are not going to find that a problem and will be a lot keener to go to Brazil than perhaps some other countries that are occasionally chosen to be a World Cup venue."

Wales manager Coleman said he was not bothered by any problems having the World Cup in Brazil might pose as he tries to take the team to their first tournament since the 1958 World Cup.

"Everyone is saying that it would be special to qualify because it's in Brazil but it doesn't matter where it is to us.

"We just want to qualify for a major tournament. If we do it once I believe we will do it again, quick, because we will have momentum and belief."

Wales face Croatia, Serbia, Belgium, Scotland and Macedonia in the qualifiers which get underway in Europe next month. (Editing by Alison Wildey)